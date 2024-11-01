Exports Increase By 13.45% To $10.880 Bln During Jul-Oct 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The exports from the country increased by 13.45 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
Exports during July-October (2024-25) were recorded at $10.880 billion against $9.590 billion during July-October (2023-24), according to PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 5.17 percent by growing from $16.977 billion last year to $17.854 billion during the first four months of the current year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $6.
974 billion against the deficit of $7.387 billion last year, showing a decrease of 5.59 percent.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in October 2024 increased by10.64 percent to $2.975 billion from $2.689 billion in October 2023.
On the other hand, the imports however, decreased by 8.02 percent from $4.863 billion to $4.473 percent, according to PBS data.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 4.90 percent when compared to the exports of $2.836 billion during September 2024.
However, the imports witnessed a decrease of 3.93 percent when compared to the imports of $4.656 billion in September 2024, PBS reported.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Business
-
PBIT chairman vows to reshape Punjab’s investment landscape4 minutes ago
-
Gold declines by Rs2,500 per tola5 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation slightly up for combined consumption groups5 minutes ago
-
Alternative energy sources, industrialisation focus of Punjab govt: Chaudhry Shafay1 hour ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.2,500 to Rs.284,700 per tola4 hours ago
-
CDNS attain Rs 232 billion mark in annual savings target5 hours ago
-
NPO to organize workshop on “Supply Chain Management”5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 20248 hours ago
-
Petrol prices up by Rs1.35 per liter, diesel Rs 3.8517 hours ago