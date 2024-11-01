Exports increase by 13.45% to $10.880 bln during Jul-Oct 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The exports from the country increased by 13.45 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

Exports during July-October (2024-25) were recorded at $10.880 billion against $9.590 billion during July-October (2023-24), according to PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 5.17 percent by growing from $16.977 billion last year to $17.854 billion during the first four months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $6.

974 billion against the deficit of $7.387 billion last year, showing a decrease of 5.59 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in October 2024 increased by10.64 percent to $2.975 billion from $2.689 billion in October 2023.

On the other hand, the imports however, decreased by 8.02 percent from $4.863 billion to $4.473 percent, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 4.90 percent when compared to the exports of $2.836 billion during September 2024.

However, the imports witnessed a decrease of 3.93 percent when compared to the imports of $4.656 billion in September 2024, PBS reported.