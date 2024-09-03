Open Menu

Exports Increase By 14% To $5 Bln In Two Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The exports from the country increased by 14 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday.

Exports during July-August (2024-25) were recorded at $5.050 billion against $4.430 billion during July-August (2023-24), according to PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 5.67 percent by growing from $8.165 million last year to $8.628 million during the first two months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $3.

578 billion against the deficit of $3.735 billion last year, showing decline of 4.20 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in August 2024 increased by 15.93 percent to $2.743 billion from $2.366 billion in August 2023.

On the other hand, the imports declined by 1.25 percent by going down from $4.474 to $4.418 percent, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 18.90 percent when compared to the exports of $2.307 billion during July 2024.

The imports also witnessed increase of 4.92 percent when compared to the imports of $4.418 billion in July 2024, PBS reported.

