Open Menu

Exports Increase By 14.11% To $7.875 Bln During Jul-Sep 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 11:41 AM

Exports increase by 14.11% to $7.875 bln during Jul-Sep 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The exports from the country increased by 14.11 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July-September (2024-25) were recorded at $7.875 billion against $6.901 billion during July-September (2023-24), according to PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 9.86 percent by growing from $12.115 million last year to $13.310 million during the first three months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $5.

435 billion against the deficit of $5.214 billion last year, showing an increase of 4.24 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in September 2024 increased by13.52 percent to $2.805 billion from $2.471 billion in September 2023.

On the other hand, the imports also increased by 16.08 percent by going up from $3.950 to $4.585 percent, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 1.56 percent when compared to the exports of $2.762 billion during August 2024.

The imports also witnessed increase of 1.69 percent when compared to the imports of $4.509 billion in August 2024, PBS reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports August September From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

9 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

10 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

18 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

19 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

19 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

19 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

20 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business