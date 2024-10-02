Exports increase by 14.11% to $7.875 bln during Jul-Sep 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The exports from the country increased by 14.11 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July-September (2024-25) were recorded at $7.875 billion against $6.901 billion during July-September (2023-24), according to PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 9.86 percent by growing from $12.115 million last year to $13.310 million during the first three months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $5.

435 billion against the deficit of $5.214 billion last year, showing an increase of 4.24 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in September 2024 increased by13.52 percent to $2.805 billion from $2.471 billion in September 2023.

On the other hand, the imports also increased by 16.08 percent by going up from $3.950 to $4.585 percent, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 1.56 percent when compared to the exports of $2.762 billion during August 2024.

The imports also witnessed increase of 1.69 percent when compared to the imports of $4.509 billion in August 2024, PBS reported.