Exports Increase By 16.44 Percent In July

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 16.44 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $2.330 billion during July 2021 as against the exports of $2.001 billion recorded during July 2020, showing growth of 16.44 percent.

The imports during the month under review also went up by 47.90 percent by growing from $3.674 billion in July 2020 to $5.434 billion in July 2021.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the month was recorded at $3.104 billion, showing an increase of 85.53 percent over the deficit of $1.673 billion recorded during July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed a decline of 14.59 percent during July 2021 as compared to the exports of $2.728 billion recorded during June 2021.

Likewise, the imports into the country during July 2021 also witnessed 14.45 percent decline as compared to the imports of $6.352 billion in June 2021, according to the PBS data.

