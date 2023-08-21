Exports increase by 17.68 percent to Rs.581.102 bln in July 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 17.68 during the month of July 2023 as compared to the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July 2023 were recorded at Rs.581,102 million as against Rs. 493,786 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 17.68 percent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

On month-on-month basis, the exports however decreased by 13.95 percent when compared to the exports of Rs. 675,280 million in June 2023.

The main commodities of exports during July, 2023 were knitwear (Rs. 102,439 million), readymade garments (Rs. 77,202 million), bed wear (Rs. 60,953 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 39,604 million), cotton yarn (Rs.27,266 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs.21,848 million), towels (Rs.

20,448 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.14,342 million), rice basmati (Rs.11,059 million) and fruits (Rs.10,045 Million).

On the other hand, imports into Pakistan during July, 2023 amounted to Rs. 1,041,138 million as against Rs. 1,209,177 million in June, 2023 and Rs. 1,093,124 million during July, 2022 showing a decrease of 13.90% over June, 2023 and of 4.76% over July, 2022.

The main commodities of imports during July, 2023 were petroleum products (Rs. 100,204 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.95,431 million), palm oil (Rs. 78,384 million), plastic materials (Rs. 57,396 million), electric machinery & apparatus (Rs.48,773 million), iron & steel (Rs.41,580 million), medicinal products (Rs.26,260 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.24,697 million), pulses (leguminous vegetables) (Rs.24,266 million) and CKD/SKD motor cars, (Rs.19,841 million).