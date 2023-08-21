Open Menu

Exports Increase By 17.68 Percent To Rs.581.102 Bln In July 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Exports increase by 17.68 percent to Rs.581.102 bln in July 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Exports from the country in rupee term witnessed an increase of 17.68 during the month of July 2023 as compared to the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July 2023 were recorded at Rs.581,102 million as against Rs. 493,786 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 17.68 percent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

On month-on-month basis, the exports however decreased by 13.95 percent when compared to the exports of Rs. 675,280 million in June 2023.

The main commodities of exports during July, 2023 were knitwear (Rs. 102,439 million), readymade garments (Rs. 77,202 million), bed wear (Rs. 60,953 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 39,604 million), cotton yarn (Rs.27,266 million), rice other than Basmati (Rs.21,848 million), towels (Rs.

20,448 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.14,342 million), rice basmati (Rs.11,059 million) and fruits (Rs.10,045 Million).

On the other hand, imports into Pakistan during July, 2023 amounted to Rs. 1,041,138 million as against Rs. 1,209,177 million in June, 2023 and Rs. 1,093,124 million during July, 2022 showing a decrease of 13.90% over June, 2023 and of 4.76% over July, 2022.

The main commodities of imports during July, 2023 were petroleum products (Rs. 100,204 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.95,431 million), palm oil (Rs. 78,384 million), plastic materials (Rs. 57,396 million), electric machinery & apparatus (Rs.48,773 million), iron & steel (Rs.41,580 million), medicinal products (Rs.26,260 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.24,697 million), pulses (leguminous vegetables) (Rs.24,266 million) and CKD/SKD motor cars, (Rs.19,841 million).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Oil Same June July Gas Cotton From 786 Investment Limited Million

Recent Stories

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

23 minutes ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

34 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

1 hour ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

2 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

2 hours ago
Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business