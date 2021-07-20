UrduPoint.com
Exports Increase By 19.95pc To Rs 4.041 Trillion In FY21; 61.42 Pc In June

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports from Pakistan in rupee term increased by 19.95 per cent during the fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that exports from the country during July–June (2020– 2021) were recorded at Rs. 4,041,973 million as against Rs. 3,369,782 million during July-June (2019-20), showing an increase of 19.95 per cent, according to PBS provisional figures.

During the month of June, the exports amounted to Rs. 426,126 million as against Rs. 256,105 million in May, 2021 and Rs. 263,985 million during June, 2020 showing an increase of 66.39 per cent over May, 2021 and of 61.42 per cent over June, 2020.

Main commodities of exports during June, 2021 were knitwear (Rs. 64,187 million), readymade garments (Rs. 50,895 million), bed wear (Rs. 46,694 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 31,980 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 18,885 million), rice others (Rs. 18,190 million), towels (Rs.15,465 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & bedwear, (Rs.

12,342 million), fruits (Rs.11,792 million) and Basmati rice (Rs.10,722 million).

On the other hand, Imports during July–June, 2020 totaled Rs. 8,986,371 million as against Rs. 7,029,819 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 27.83 per cent.

During the month of June, the imports into the country amounted to Rs. 995,843 million as against Rs. 811,947 million in May, 2021 and Rs. 611,449 million during June 2020, showing an increase of 22.65 per cent over May, 2021 and of 62.87 per cent over June 2020.

Main commodities of imports during June, 2021 were petroleum products (Rs. 113,787 million), petroleum crude (Rs.59,761 million), power generating machinery (Rs.50,794 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 49,083 million), palm Oil (Rs. 42,366 million), medicinal products (Rs.38,121 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.34,669 million), plastic materials (Rs. 33,851 million), mobile phones (Rs.31,963 million), fertilizer manufactured (Rs. 27,767 million).

