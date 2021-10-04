UrduPoint.com

Exports Increase By 27.32 Pc In 1st Quarter

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Exports increase by 27.32 pc in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 27.32 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $6.967 billion during July-September (2021-22) against the exports of $ 5.472 billion recorded during July-September (2020-21), showing a growth of 27.32 percent.

Imports during the period under review also went up by 65.08 percent by growing from $11.286 billion last year to $18.631 billion in July-September (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $11.664 billion, showing an increase of 100.62 percent over the deficit of $5.

814 billion recorded during July-September (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 26.13 percent during September 2021 as compared to the exports of September 2020. The exports during September 2021 were recorded at $2.380 billion against the exports of $1.887 billion in September 2020, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $4.297 billion September 2020 to $6.479 billion in September 2021, showing growth of 50.78 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 5.92 percent in September 2021 when compared to the exports of $2.247 billion in August 2021.

However, the imports into the country during September 2021 witnessed 1.49 percent decline as compared to the imports of $6.577 billion in August 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports August September 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

8 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

36 minutes ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

38 minutes ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

38 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.