Exports increase by 27.32 pc in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 27.32 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

According to PBS data, the exports from the country stood at $6.967 billion during July-September (2021-22) against the exports of $ 5.472 billion recorded during July-September (2020-21), showing a growth of 27.32 percent.

Imports during the period under review also went up by 65.08 percent by growing from $11.286 billion last year to $18.631 billion in July-September (2021-22).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $11.664 billion, showing an increase of 100.62 percent over the deficit of $5.

814 billion recorded during July-September (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 26.13 percent during September 2021 as compared to the exports of September 2020. The exports during September 2021 were recorded at $2.380 billion against the exports of $1.887 billion in September 2020, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $4.297 billion September 2020 to $6.479 billion in September 2021, showing growth of 50.78 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 5.92 percent in September 2021 when compared to the exports of $2.247 billion in August 2021.

However, the imports into the country during September 2021 witnessed 1.49 percent decline as compared to the imports of $6.577 billion in August 2021.