Exports Increase By 29% To Rs 7.1 Trillion In 10 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 29.07 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
Exports during July–April (2023-2024) totaled Rs. 7,172,151 million as against Rs.5,556,750 million during the corresponding period of last year, according to PBS provisional figures.
exports from Pakistan during April, 2024 amounted to Rs.654,226 million (provisional) as against Rs. 715,458 million in March, 2024 and Rs. 608,239 million during April, 2023 showing a decrease of 8.56% over March, 2024 but increased by 7.56% over April, 2023.
On a year-on-year basis, the exports during April 2024 increased by 7.56 percent and were recorded at Rs. Rs.654,226 million compared to the exports of Rs. Rs. 608,239 million in April 2023.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports however decreased by 8.56 percent when compared to the exports of Rs. 715,458 million in March 2024.
The main commodities of exports during April, 2024 were knitwear (Rs. 90,772 million), readymade garments (Rs.81,020 million), rice others (Rs.
76,438 million), bed wear (Rs. 56,332 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 37,556 million), towels (Rs.22,459 million), rice basmati (Rs.21,378 million), cotton yarn (Rs.15,052 million), madeup articles (excl towels & bedwear) (Rs.14,843 million) and fish and fish preparations (Rs.12,123 million).
On the other hand, imports during July –April (2023-24) totaled Rs. 12,737,458 million as against Rs. 11,043,857 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 15.34%.
Imports into Pakistan during April, 2024 amounted to Rs. 1,353,042 million as against Rs. 1,353,085 million in March, 2024 and Rs. 849,474 million during April, 2023 showing a decrease of 0.00% over March, 2024 but increased by 59.28% over April, 2023.
The commodities of imports during April, 2024 were petroleum products (Rs. 187,277 million), petroleum crude (Rs.161,733 million), electric machinery & apparatus (Rs.135,222 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.95,650 million), palm oil (Rs. 60,107 million), iron & steel (Rs.53,175 million), plastic materials (Rs.47,458 million), mobile phone (Rs. 44,890 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs.23,099 million) and medicinal products (Rs.22,511 million).
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,900 per tola to Rs 248,5001 hour ago
-
NAC approves provisional GDP at 2.38% for fiscal year 2023-241 hour ago
-
CCP hearing on collusive practices of Poultry Companies1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chaired review meeting on CPEC Phase- 21 hour ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open2 hours ago
-
China approves fixed-asset investment projects worth 320.7 bln yuan in Jan-April3 hours ago
-
Shanghai bourse-listed firms report profits of over 1.16 trln yuan in Q13 hours ago
-
Ideal season for sowing cotton, says Dr. Ali4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 20246 hours ago