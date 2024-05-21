Exports increase by 29% to Rs 7.1 trillion in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 29.07 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July–April (2023-2024) totaled Rs. 7,172,151 million as against Rs.5,556,750 million during the corresponding period of last year, according to PBS provisional figures.

exports from Pakistan during April, 2024 amounted to Rs.654,226 million (provisional) as against Rs. 715,458 million in March, 2024 and Rs. 608,239 million during April, 2023 showing a decrease of 8.56% over March, 2024 but increased by 7.56% over April, 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the exports during April 2024 increased by 7.56 percent and were recorded at Rs. Rs.654,226 million compared to the exports of Rs. Rs. 608,239 million in April 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports however decreased by 8.56 percent when compared to the exports of Rs. 715,458 million in March 2024.

The main commodities of exports during April, 2024 were knitwear (Rs. 90,772 million), readymade garments (Rs.81,020 million), rice others (Rs.

76,438 million), bed wear (Rs. 56,332 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 37,556 million), towels (Rs.22,459 million), rice basmati (Rs.21,378 million), cotton yarn (Rs.15,052 million), madeup articles (excl towels & bedwear) (Rs.14,843 million) and fish and fish preparations (Rs.12,123 million).

On the other hand, imports during July –April (2023-24) totaled Rs. 12,737,458 million as against Rs. 11,043,857 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 15.34%.

Imports into Pakistan during April, 2024 amounted to Rs. 1,353,042 million as against Rs. 1,353,085 million in March, 2024 and Rs. 849,474 million during April, 2023 showing a decrease of 0.00% over March, 2024 but increased by 59.28% over April, 2023.

The commodities of imports during April, 2024 were petroleum products (Rs. 187,277 million), petroleum crude (Rs.161,733 million), electric machinery & apparatus (Rs.135,222 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.95,650 million), palm oil (Rs. 60,107 million), iron & steel (Rs.53,175 million), plastic materials (Rs.47,458 million), mobile phone (Rs. 44,890 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs.23,099 million) and medicinal products (Rs.22,511 million).