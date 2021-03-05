UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exports Increase By 4.29% In 8 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Exports increase by 4.29% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The exports from the country increased by 4.29 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of the country during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $16.304 billion against the exports of $15.633 billion during July-February (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 7.49 percent by growing from $31.483 billion last year to $33.840 billion during the first eight months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country's trade deficit increased by 10.64 percent during the first eight months as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $17.536 billion against the deficit of $15.850 billion last year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country decreased by 4.12 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the exports of February 2020. The exports during February 2021 were recorded at $2.

049 billion against the exports of $2.137 billion in February 2020, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from $4.168 billion in February 2020 to $4.566 billion in February 2021, showing growth of 9.55 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 4.52 percent during February 2021 when compared to the exports of $2.146 billion in January 2021.

Likewise the imports into the country also decreased by 5.27 percent in February 2021 when compared to the imports of $4.820 billion in January 2021, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the country's services exports during the first seven months of the current fiscal year increased by 0.63 percent from $3.345 billion last year to $3.366 billion. Likewise, the services imports declined by 14.45 percent from $5.238 billion during first seven months of last fiscal year to $4.481 billion during the corresponding period of current fiscal year..

Based on the figures, the services trade deficit witnessed sharp decline of 41.09 percent by falling from $1.892 billion last year to $1.115 billion during the current year.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports January February 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 5, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

11 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

11 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

12 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.