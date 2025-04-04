Open Menu

Exports Increase By 7.69% To $24.690 Bln During Jul-March

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Exports increase by 7.69% to $24.690 bln during Jul-March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The exports from the country increased by 7.69 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-March (2024-25) were recorded at $24.690 billion against $22.926 billion during July-March (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.33 percent by growing from $40.054 billion last year to $42.589 billion during the first nine months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $17.

899 billion against the deficit of $17.128 billion last year, showing an increase of 4.50 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in March 2025 increased by 1.95 percent to $2.617 billion from $2.567 billion in March 2024.

On the other hand, the imports came down by 2.45 percent by declining from $4.855 billion to $4.736 billion, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country went up by 5.10 percent when compared to the exports of $2.490 billion during February 2025.

The imports witnessed a decrease of 1.11 percent when compared to the imports of $4.789 billion in February 2025, PBS reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

35 seconds ago
 PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points

28 minutes ago
 Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip throu ..

Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states

42 minutes ago
 Muslim organizations, opposition protest against W ..

Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India

49 minutes ago
 Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wed ..

Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign art ..

Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024

11 hours ago
 BKFC arrives in Dubai

BKFC arrives in Dubai

11 hours ago
 OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on ..

OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..

12 hours ago
 European automakers call for swift resolution of E ..

European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business