Exports Increase By 7.69% To $24.690 Bln During Jul-March
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The exports from the country increased by 7.69 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-March (2024-25) were recorded at $24.690 billion against $22.926 billion during July-March (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.33 percent by growing from $40.054 billion last year to $42.589 billion during the first nine months of the current year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $17.
899 billion against the deficit of $17.128 billion last year, showing an increase of 4.50 percent.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in March 2025 increased by 1.95 percent to $2.617 billion from $2.567 billion in March 2024.
On the other hand, the imports came down by 2.45 percent by declining from $4.855 billion to $4.736 billion, according to PBS data.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country went up by 5.10 percent when compared to the exports of $2.490 billion during February 2025.
The imports witnessed a decrease of 1.11 percent when compared to the imports of $4.789 billion in February 2025, PBS reported.
