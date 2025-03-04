Exports Increase By 8.17% To $22.022 Bln During Jul-Feb
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The exports from the country increased by 8.17 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-February (2024-25) were recorded at $22.022 billion against $20.359 billion during July-February (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.40 percent by growing from $35.199 million last year to $37.802 million during the first eight months of the current year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $15.
780 billion against the deficit of $14.480 billion last year, showing an increase of 6.33 percent.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in February 2025 decreased by 5.57 percent to $2.439 billion from $2.583 billion in February 2024.
On the other hand, the imports went up by 10.03 percent by going up from $4.306 to $4.738 percent, according to PBS data.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country came down by 17.35 percent when compared to the exports of $2.951 billion during January 2025.
The imports also witnessed a decrease of 9.89 percent when compared to the imports of $5.258 billion in January 2025, PBS reported.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges to avoid repeating past mistakes9 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum held at FPCCI10 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar price not increased abnormally: PSMA11 hours ago
-
Bilal Bin Saqib appointed as Chief Advisor on Pakistan Crypto Council11 hours ago
-
FPCCI demands substantive cut in the policy rate13 hours ago
-
CDNS attain Rs900 billion savings target by March 4th of FY 2024-2514 hours ago
-
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 490 points15 hours ago
-
National economy shows great resilience amid reforms over past 12 months16 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for private sector-led growth, skill development to strengthen national economy16 hours ago
-
Services’ export up by 6.16% in Jul-Jan17 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report18 hours ago