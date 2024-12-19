Exports increase by 9.06 % to Rs 3.8 trillion in 5 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 9.06 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July–November (FY2024-25) were recorded at Rs. 3,816,094 million as against Rs.3,499,216 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 9.06%, according to provisional figures released by PBS.

On a year-on-year basis, exports in November 2024 witnessed an increase of 7.17% and were recorded at Rs.787,152 million as compared to the exports of Rs. Rs. 734,504 million during November 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports in October 2024 increased by 4.94 percent as compared to the exports of Rs. 828,052 million in October 2024.

The main commodities of exports during November, 2024 were knitwear (Rs. 114,997 million), rice others (Rs. 104,754 million), readymade garments (Rs.91,306 million), bedwear (Rs. 70,653 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 37,899 million), sugar (Rs.24,578 million), towels (Rs.23,694 million), cotton yarn (Rs.

22,393 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.17,543 million) and Basmati rice (Rs.15,085 million).

On the other hand, Imports during July–November (FY2024-25) totaled Rs. 6,248,611 million as against Rs. 6,183,052 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 1.06%.

On year on year basis, the imports into Pakistan during November 2024 amounted to Rs. 1,255,209 million as against Rs. 1,291,997 million in November 2023, showing a decrease of 1.03 percent.

On month on month basis, the imports decreased by 2.85 percent in November when compared imports of Rs. 1,268,299 million in October 2024.

The main commodities of imports during November, 2024 were petroleum products (Rs.175,763 million), petroleum crude (Rs.118,744 million), natural gas liquified (LNG) (Rs.65,864 million), palm oil (Rs. 65,449 million), plastic materials (Rs.59,114 million), iron & steel (Rs.45,237 million), mobile phones (Rs. 41,498 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.41,442 million), raw cotton (Rs.31,360 million) and liquified Petroleum gas (Rs. 30,582 million, according to PBS data.