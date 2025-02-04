Open Menu

Exports Increase By 9.98% To $19.551 Bln During Jul-Jan

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Exports increase by 9.98% to $19.551 bln during Jul-Jan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The exports from the country increased by 9.98 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-January (2024-25) were recorded at $19.551 billion against $17.777 billion during July-January (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.95 percent by growing from $30.893 million last year to $33.039 million during the first seven months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $13.

488 billion against the deficit of $13.116 billion last year, showing a slight increase of 2.84 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in January 2025 increased by 4.59 percent to $2.920 billion from $2.792 billion in January 2024.

On the other hand, the imports went up by 10.04 percent by going up from $4.756 to $5.233 percent, according to PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country went up by 0.31 percent when compared to the exports of $2.911 billion during December 2024.

The imports however witnessed a decrease of 2.33 percent when compared to the imports of $5.358 billion in December 2024, PBS reported.

