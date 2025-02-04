Exports Increase By 9.98% To $19.551 Bln During Jul-Jan
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The exports from the country increased by 9.98 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.
Exports during July-January (2024-25) were recorded at $19.551 billion against $17.777 billion during July-January (2023-24), according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.
On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 6.95 percent by growing from $30.893 million last year to $33.039 million during the first seven months of the current year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $13.
488 billion against the deficit of $13.116 billion last year, showing a slight increase of 2.84 percent.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports in January 2025 increased by 4.59 percent to $2.920 billion from $2.792 billion in January 2024.
On the other hand, the imports went up by 10.04 percent by going up from $4.756 to $5.233 percent, according to PBS data.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country went up by 0.31 percent when compared to the exports of $2.911 billion during December 2024.
The imports however witnessed a decrease of 2.33 percent when compared to the imports of $5.358 billion in December 2024, PBS reported.
Recent Stories
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
More Stories From Business
-
Exports increase by 9.98% to $19.551 bln during Jul-Jan6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development21 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes26 minutes ago
-
Bank Rates1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index soars over 3 pct1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 20254 hours ago
-
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January13 hours ago
-
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, appreciates ICCI leadership ..14 hours ago
-
Tanveer emphasizes local manufacturing in strengthening Pakistan's healthcare system13 hours ago
-
US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs14 hours ago
-
German Winter Market-2025 event held15 hours ago