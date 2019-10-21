Exports increase over 30 pc to Rs871 bln in two months

The exports from the country, in rupee term, surged by 30.65 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The exports from the country, in rupee term, surged by 30.65 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

T exports from the country during July-September (2019-20) were recorded at Rs871,007 million against the exports of Rs666,663 million during July-September (2018-19), showing growth of 30.65 percent, according to the latest data of the bureau.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 29.24 during the month of September 2019 and amounted to Rs. 276,276 million compared to the exports of Rs213,771 million in September 2018.

The exports on month-on-month basis, however decreased by 6.13 percent during September 2019 when compared to the exports of Rs. 294,329 million in August, 2019.

The main commodities of exports during September, 2019 included knitwear (Rs. 37,180 million), bed wear (Rs. 31,324 million), readymade garments (Rs. 31,216 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 27,278 million), cotton yarn (Rs. 13,669 million), rice others (Rs.

12,233 million), rice basmati (Rs. 9,280 million), towels (Rs. 8,600 million), made-up articles, excluding towels and bed wear (Rs. 7,439 million) and fish & fish preparations (Rs. 6,740 million).

On the other hand, the Imports into the country during July - September, 2019 totaled Rs. 1,773,822 million as against Rs. 1,757,449 million during the corresponding period of last year showing a slight increase of 0.93%.

Imports into Pakistan during September, 2019 amounted to Rs591,111 million as against Rs589,960 million in August, 2019 and Rs545,496 million during September, 2018 showing an increase of 0.20% over August, 2019 and by 8.36% over September, 2018.

Main commodities of imports during September, 2019 were petroleum products (Rs. 65,984 million),natural gas, liquified (Rs.56,967 million), petroleum crude (Rs.53,643 million), plastic materials (Rs. 22,920 million), palm oil (Rs. 21,968 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs. 20,542 million), iron and steel (Rs. 16,899 million), electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs. 16,594 million), mobile phone (Rs. 16,487 million) and aircrafts, ships & boats (Rs. 14,638 million)./395