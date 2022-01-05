Exports increased by 24.71% in first half of FY 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The exports from the country during first half of current financial year witnessed about 24.71% growth as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021, exports from the country were recorded at $15.102 billion as compared the exports of $12.110 billion of same period of last year (July-December 2020).

According the trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, imports into the country also registered about 65.94% increase as it went up from $24.454 billion of July-December, 2020 to $40.580 billion during July-December 2021, it reveled.

Meanwhile, exports from the country on year on year basis registered about 15.81% growth in December 2021 as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year as local exports reached to $2.

740 billion in December, 2021 as compared the exports of $2.336 billion of corresponding month of last year, it added.

On month on month basis, exports from the country decreased by 5.55% in month of December, 2021 as country fetched $2.740 billion by exporting different goods and commodities against the exports of $2.901 billion of the month of November, 2021.

As compared the month of November, 2021, the trade deficit reduced by 2.82% in December, 2021 as exports from the country decreased by 5.55% and imports into the country also reduced by 3.82%.

During last month exports from the country was recorded at $2.740 billion as against the exports of 2.901 billion in month of November, 2021, where as imports into the country were registered at $7.579 billion as compared to $7.899 billion during the period under review.