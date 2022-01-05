UrduPoint.com

Exports Increased By 24.71% In First Half Of FY 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Exports increased by 24.71% in first half of FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The exports from the country during first half of current financial year witnessed about 24.71% growth as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021, exports from the country were recorded at $15.102 billion as compared the exports of $12.110 billion of same period of last year (July-December 2020).

According the trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, imports into the country also registered about 65.94% increase as it went up from $24.454 billion of July-December, 2020 to $40.580 billion during July-December 2021, it reveled.

Meanwhile, exports from the country on year on year basis registered about 15.81% growth in December 2021 as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year as local exports reached to $2.

740 billion in December, 2021 as compared the exports of $2.336 billion of corresponding month of last year, it added.

On month on month basis, exports from the country decreased by 5.55% in month of December, 2021 as country fetched $2.740 billion by exporting different goods and commodities against the exports of $2.901 billion of the month of November, 2021.

As compared the month of November, 2021, the trade deficit reduced by 2.82% in December, 2021 as exports from the country decreased by 5.55% and imports into the country also reduced by 3.82%.

During last month exports from the country was recorded at $2.740 billion as against the exports of 2.901 billion in month of November, 2021, where as imports into the country were registered at $7.579 billion as compared to $7.899 billion during the period under review.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same November December 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 hours ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

3 hours ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

3 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.