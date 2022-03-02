Exports increased by 26 percent in last 8 months: Razak Dawood

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that country's exports have been increased by 26 percent to USD 20.552 billion from July to February FY 2021-22.

For July -February 2022, "Our exports increased by 26 percent to USD 20.552 billion as compared to USD 16.

324 billion during Jul-Feb 2021", the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"We would like to share that according to provisional (pre-PBS) data, exports in Feb 2022 have increased by 36 percent to USD 2.808 billion as compared to USD 2.068 billion in February 2021.

"Our exports increased at the rate of USD 100million/day which is the fastest for any month" he said.