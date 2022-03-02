UrduPoint.com

Exports Increased By 26 Percent In Last 8 Months: Razak Dawood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Exports increased by 26 percent in last 8 months: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that country's exports have been increased by 26 percent to USD 20.552 billion from July to February FY 2021-22.

For July -February 2022, "Our exports increased by 26 percent to USD 20.552 billion as compared to USD 16.

324 billion during Jul-Feb 2021", the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"We would like to share that according to provisional (pre-PBS) data, exports in Feb 2022 have increased by 36 percent to USD 2.808 billion as compared to USD 2.068 billion in February 2021.

"Our exports increased at the rate of USD 100million/day which is the fastest for any month" he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Twitter United States Dollars February July Commerce From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

3 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>