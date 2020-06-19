Exports increased by 8.48% in 11 months

Exports from the country, in rupee term, increased by 8.48% during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Exports from the country, in rupee term, increased by 8.48% during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports from the country during July May (2019-2020) were recorded at Rs3,106,723 million as against Rs. 2,863,885 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 8.48%, according to provisional data released by PBS.

However, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country decreased by 26.78 percent in May 2020 when compared to the exports of May 2019. The exports in May 2020 were recorded at Rs223,536 million as against the exports of Rs305,303 million during May, 2019.

On month-on-month basis the exports increased by 42.01% percent in May 2020 when compared to the exports of Rs157,412 million in March, 2020.

The main commodities of exports during May, 2020 were knitwear (Rs. 28,962 million), bed wear (Rs. 23,380 million), readymade garments (Rs. 21,708 million), rice others (Rs. 20,079 million), cotton cloth (Rs.

15,731 million), Basmati rice (Rs. 13,128 million), cotton Yarn (Rs. 8,324 million), towels (Rs.6,668 million), madeup articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs.5,537 million) and fish & fish preparation (Rs. 4,554 million) On the other hand, imports during July May, 2019 - 2020 totaled Rs. 6,421,012 million as against Rs. 6,767,523 million during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 5.12%.

Imports into Pakistan during May, 2020 amounted to Rs. 458,272 million as against Rs. 526,880 million (provisional) in April, 2020 and Rs. 730,962 million during May 2019 showing a decrease of 13.02% over April, 2020 and of 37.31% over May 2019.

The main commodities of imports during May, 2020 were Electrical machinery and apparatus (Rs. 31,412 million), iron and steel (Rs. 23,205 million), palm oil (Rs. 21,591 million), petroleum products (Rs. 20,813 million), power generating machinery (Rs.20,339 million), iron and steel scrap (Rs. 19,435 million) plastic materials (Rs. 18,991 million), mobile phones (Rs.17,778 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs. 17,285 million) and raw cotton (Rs. 16,535 million).