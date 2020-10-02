UrduPoint.com
Exports Increases By 6 % To $ 1.872 Billion In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:24 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said exports have grown 6 percent to $ 1.872 billion in September 2020 as compared to corresponding period of 2019.

Although this is better than decrease of 15 percent in August 2020, "I still feel that with sufficient backlog of orders we can do much better," the advisor tweeted.

Besides executing current orders "I urge the exporters to pursue more orders from existing markets and reach out to untapped markets" he said.

"I am hopeful that in October 2020 we will have further growth" the advisor said.

