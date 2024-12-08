Exports of agriculture products, machinery increase due to SIFC support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) With the support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), exports of agricultural products and machinery have increased.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) official sources told APP that the government’s efforts to reach new heights in agricultural trade between Pakistan and East Africa have been successful.

Pakistan has crossed a major milestone in trade exports by exporting tractors to East Africa, and recently the first batch of Pakistani tractors reached the African country of Tanzania.

With the efforts of Pakistani authorities, the Kenya-Tanzania “Masai Tracta Company” is a partner in the promotion and access of Pakistani agricultural machinery in Tanzania, they informed.

The arrival of Pakistani tractors imported from Pak Tractors House Company has increased exports to East Africa, a success that reflects Pakistan’s commitment to expanding global trade partnerships.

The stability of Pakistan’s manufacturing sector is due to Pakistan’s strong economic presence in the African market, the sources further added.

The efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will pave the way for future trade relations and partnerships.