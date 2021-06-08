Exports of electric fans grew by 41.47 percent in last 10 months: Razak Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Tuesday informed that 'Electric Fans Exports' during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew up by 41.47 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Tuesday informed that 'Electric Fans Exports' during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew up by 41.47 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

It's very pleasing to see our fan exports having recovered and once again on the growth path.Credit goes to the fan industry and TDAP, Adviser commerce Abdul Razak Said this on his official twitter account.

The Adviser said that Ministry of Commerce is glad to share that "We have approved further list of ten products for Geographical Indication (GI) include agro and non-agro items Chaunsa Mango, Sindhri Mango, Kinnow, Hunza Ruby, Swat Emerald, Kashmiri Tourmalin, Skardu Topaz, Skardu Aquamarine, Peridot Stone and Peridot Valley.

Razak Dawood said the GI will serve as the potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade by allowing premium price for Pakistan's products.

He said the GI will also help 'Make in Pakistan' products to empower further our branding, which is missing in our exports.