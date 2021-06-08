UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exports Of Electric Fans Grew By 41.47 Percent In Last 10 Months: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:43 PM

Exports of electric fans grew by 41.47 percent in last 10 months: Razak Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Tuesday informed that 'Electric Fans Exports' during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew up by 41.47 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Tuesday informed that 'Electric Fans Exports' during the first ten months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew up by 41.47 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

It's very pleasing to see our fan exports having recovered and once again on the growth path.Credit goes to the fan industry and TDAP, Adviser commerce Abdul Razak Said this on his official twitter account.

The Adviser said that Ministry of Commerce is glad to share that "We have approved further list of ten products for Geographical Indication (GI) include agro and non-agro items Chaunsa Mango, Sindhri Mango, Kinnow, Hunza Ruby, Swat Emerald, Kashmiri Tourmalin, Skardu Topaz, Skardu Aquamarine, Peridot Stone and Peridot Valley.

Razak Dawood said the GI will serve as the potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade by allowing premium price for Pakistan's products.

He said the GI will also help 'Make in Pakistan' products to empower further our branding, which is missing in our exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Swat Twitter Emerald Mango Price Skardu Commerce Industry Share

Recent Stories

Fitch awards &#039;A&#039; rating to Ras Al Khaima ..

2 hours ago

US Levies $881,670 Penalty on Biotech Over False G ..

2 minutes ago

Resurgent Pavlyuchenkova faces outsider Zidansek i ..

2 minutes ago

Finality of Prophethood's protection priority of e ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Does Not Want Emergency of New Problems in ..

13 minutes ago

Pushkin Marathon Unified Thousands in Universal Va ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.