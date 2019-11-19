UrduPoint.com
Exports Of Goods, Services Up 9.6% In October: Hafeez Shaikh

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:45 PM

Exports of goods, services up 9.6% in October: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday said that the exports of goods and services increased by 9.6% in October 2019 as compared to same month of last year.

In a tweet, the Advisor said in order to provide easy working capital and funds for expansion, the government and State Bank of Pakistan will give additional Rs 300 billion in subsidised financing to exporters.

He said with respect to tax refunds Rs 30 billion would be given in cash instead of promissory notes.

