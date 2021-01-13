UrduPoint.com
Exports Of Home Textiles Increases By 16 Percent To $2,017 Million: Razak

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:44 PM

Exports of home textiles increases by 16 percent to $2,017 million: Razak

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Wednesday said that the textiles sector is maintaining its export growth, which shows the exports of home textiles increased by 16 percent to $ 2,017 million for July-December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Wednesday said that the textiles sector is maintaining its export growth, which shows the exports of home textiles increased by 16 percent to $ 2,017 million for July-December 2020.

It is heartening to note that the textiles sector is maintaining its export growth; the Advisor said this on his official twitter account.

He said the figures for July-December 2020 show that the exports of home textiles increased by 16 percent to 42,017 million, Readymade Garments by 25 percent to $ 1,181 million and Tents/Canvas by 57 percent to $62 million.

The Adviser said that it is even more encouraging to note that the non-textile sector exports are also showing healthy growth.

During July-December 2020, the exports of Pharmaceuticals increased by 25 percent to $138 million, Ethanol Alcohol (Industrial) by 14 percent to $ 182 million, Tobacco and Cigarettes by 84.50 percent to $29 million, and Processed food by 120 percent to $ 25 million.

He also informed it is with great interest that 'Artistic Milliners' has acquired a manufacturing facility in California, he mentioned.

Razak Dawood said that "Our local companies should acquire overseas companies and brands, through proper channels, as it increases outreach in the global market and thereby increases our market share." �He said that Pakistani companies, formally reaching out across the globe, are a welcome sign.

"I wish Artistic Milliners every success" he said.

