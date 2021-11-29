Exports of readymade garments increase by 22.34 pc

UrduPoint.com

The exports of readymade garments from the country witnessed an increase of 22.34 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The exports of readymade garments from the country witnessed an increase of 22.34 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of readymade garments during July-October (2021-22) stood at $1158.603 million against the exports of $947.070 million during July-October (2020-21), according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Overall exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 26.55 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The textile exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at $6021.815 million against the exports of $4758.473 million last year, according to PBS data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the readymade garments exports witnessed an increase of 21.

09 percent during the month of October as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of the commodity were recorded at $297.435 million against the exports of $245.628 million.

On month-on-month basis, the tea readymade garments exports increased by 7.68 percent in October 2021 when compared to the exports of $276.228 in September 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports surged by 24.94 during the first four month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of $7.573 billion during July-October (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.

