Exports Of Services Rise By 22.94% In 5 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The exports of services from the country witnessed an increase of 22.94 percent during the first five months of current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of services during July-November (2021-22) were recorded at US $ 2720.94 million against the exports of US $ 2213.16 million in July-November (2020-21), showing growth of 22.94 percent.

The services' imports also rose by 34.27 percent by growing from US $ 3012.18 million last year to US $ 4044.42 million during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the services' exports during the month of November 2021 grew by 15.41 percent to US $ 582.93 million against the exports of US $ 505.12 million during November 2020.

The imports also grew by 50.19 percent from US $ 554.03 million in last November to US $ 832.09 million in November 2021, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 6.40 percent when compared to the exports of US $ 547.88 million in October 2021. On the other hand, the imports decreased by 3.48 percent when compared to the imports of US $ 862.09 million in October 2021, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the merchandize exports from the country during the first half of current financial year expanded by 24.

71 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December (2020-21), merchandize exports from the country were recorded at US $ 15.102 billion as compared the exports of US $ 12.110 billion of same period of last year (July-December 2020).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also registered about 65.94 percent growth and went up from US $ 24.454 billion of July-December, 2020 to US $ 40.580 billion during July-December 2021.

Meanwhile, exports from the country on year on year basis registered about 15.81 percent growth in December 2021 as compared the exports of the corresponding month of last year.

The exports reached to US $ 2.740 billion in December 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 2.336 billion of corresponding month of last year.

On month-on-month basis, exports from the country decreased by 5.55 percent in the month of December 2021 as country fetched US $ 2.740 billion by exporting different goods and commodities against the exports of US $ 2.901 billion during November 2021.

The imports into the country were registered at $7.579 billion during December 2021 as compared to $7.899 billion during November 2021, the data revealed.

