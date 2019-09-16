Exports of sports good increase by 11pc

The exports of sports goods from the country during the first month of current financial year (2019-20) grew by 11.15 percent compared to the corresponding month of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):The exports of sports goods from the country during the first month of current financial year (2019-20) grew by 11.15 percent compared to the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the export of sports goods were recorded at $46.701 million against $42.015 million exports recorded during the same month of last year, showing growth of 11.

15 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The footballs' export increased by 15.83 percent from $17.221 million to $19.948 million, while the export of gloves witnessed dip of 0.21 percent from $9.309 last year to $9.289 million current year, the data revealed.

During first month of current financial year, the exports of all other sports goods increased by 12.17 percent from $15.485 million last year to $17.463 million during the period under review, the data added.