UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exports Of Sports Products Fall 1.32 Pc

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:49 PM

Exports of sports products fall 1.32 pc

The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed decrease of 1.32 percent during the first seven months of current financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed decrease of 1.32 percent during the first seven months of current financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The country exported sports goods worth $ 174.295 million during July-January (2019-20) against the trade of $ 176.629 million during July-January (2018-19), showing negative growth of 1.32 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The sports products that contributed in negative growth included gloves, the exports of which decreased from $ 61.026 million to $46.787 million, showing decline of 23.33 percent.

However, the exports of footballs increased by 11.78 percent by going up from $87.119 million last year to $ 97.383 million during the period under review while the exports of all other sports products went up from $ 28.484 million to $ 30.125 million, witnessing upward growth of 5.76 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during January 2020, decreased by 7.57 percent to $ 23.665 million when compare to the exports of $25.602 million during January 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of gloves decreased by 25.

20 percent while the export of footballs increased by 2.97. The exports of all other sports products also decreased by 8.32 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products decreased by 4 percent in January 2019 when compared to the exports of $ 3.819 million in December 2019.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs, gloves and other sports products decreased by 0.4 percent, 12.24 percent and 2.91 percent respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in last seven months (July-January) of current financial year and shrunk by 28.40 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered about 2.14 per cent growth, whereas imports reduced by 15.95 per cent, the PBS data revealed.

During the period from July-January (2019-20), exports reached to $13.498 billion against the exports of $13.216 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 15.95 % as these went down from $32.420 billion in first seven months of last financial year to $27.249 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.

395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Same January December 2019 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Minor girl among 2 killed in different road mishap ..

1 minute ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

1 minute ago

Russia Creates New Air Defense Division in Arctic ..

1 minute ago

Kite-string factory unearthed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Man axed to death by wife in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

US Navy Quarantines All Ships Recently Docked in P ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.