Exports Of Textile Articles Increase 3.16pc In July: SBP

Tue 27th August 2019 | 03:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):The exports of textile articles from the country grew by 3.16 percent during the first month of current financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

During the month of July, 2019, the export of textile and its articles was recorded at $1233.636 million as against $1195.820 million exports recorded during the same month of last year, showing growth of 3.16 percent, according to the data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The commodities that contributed in growth, carpets and other textile floor coverings, export of which grew from $6.414 million last year to $6.978 million during the period under review, showing growth of 8.79 percent.

The exports of articles of apparel and clothing accessories (knitted or crocheted) grew by 6.57 percent from $258.274 million to $275.258 million while the exports of articles of apparel or clothing accessories (not knitted or crocheted) also increase by 11.08 percent from $218.072 million to $242.245 million.

During the period under review, the export of knitted or crocheted fabrics increased by 116 percent from $1.

787 million to $3.860 million whereas the export of other made-up textile articles increased by 3.85 percent from $337.453 million to $350.465 million, the data revealed.

The export of man-made filaments increased by 22.89 percent from $2.223 million to $2.732 million while the exports of man-made staple fibers also increased by 8.08 percent from $24.972 million to $26.992 million.

Meanwhile, the export of other vegetable textile fibers (paper yarn etc) increased by 145.28 percent from $0.371 million to $0.910 million, the data added.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included silk, exports of which declined by 44 percent from $0.525 million to $0.294 million while the export of wool, fine or coarse animal hair, horse hair yarn also decreased by 80 percent from $0.501 million to $0.100 million.

During first month of current financial year, the exports cotton dipped by 2.99 percent from $327.557 million to $317.743 million while the exports of wadding, felt and non-woven, special yarn, twine also decreased by 97.11 percent, from $14.588 million to $1.880 million, the data revealed.\395

