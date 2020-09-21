UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exports Rise 3.6 Pct In First 20 Days Of September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Exports rise 3.6 pct in first 20 days of September

South Korea's exports rose 3.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September, marking the first 20-day rise in six months due to a sharp gain in exports of semiconductors, customs data showed Monday

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ):South Korea's exports rose 3.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of September, marking the first 20-day rise in six months due to a sharp gain in exports of semiconductors, customs data showed Monday.

The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$29.6 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, up $1.02 billion from a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The average daily exports during the 20-day period, however, dropped 9.8 percent.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.

Imports declined 6.8 percent on-year to $25.1 billion in the 20-day period, according to the data.

By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, jumped 25.

3 percent, and those of automobiles surged 38.8 percent on-year in the 20-day period.

Semiconductors account for about one-fifth of outbound shipments in South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc.

By country, shipments to China -- South Korea's largest trading partner -- gained 8.7 percent on-year, and shipments to the United States rose 16.1 percent.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has predicted that South Korea's economy could shrink 1.2 percent this year, as the global economy is expected to have its worst year since the Great Depression of the 1930s due to the pandemic.

The world economy is expected to contract 6 percent this year, the OECD said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China South Korea United States September Samsung From Billion Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Army Chief says Army does not have role in politic ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman Government’s remote working system approve ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: AED67b airborne gold, diamonds trad ..

7 minutes ago

Huawei Appoints New President for Cloud and AI Bus ..

23 minutes ago

Reham Khan criticizes Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for h ..

23 minutes ago

Islamabad police to arrange professional courses f ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.