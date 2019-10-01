Exports to States Outside Former Soviet Union in Jan-Sept Down 3.1% to 144.6 Bcm - Gazprom

Gazprom's exports to countries outside of the former Soviet Union preliminarily decreased in January-September by 3.1 percent year on year to 144.6 billion cubic meters of gas, the Russian energy giant said in a statement Tuesday

"Gazprom supplied 144.6 billion cubic meters of gas to countries outside of the former Soviet Union, which is 3.1 percent less than in the nine months of the record year 2018," Gazprom said.