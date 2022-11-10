Exports to swell after exit from FATF grey list, delisting name from EU: Kashif Ashfaq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The exports from the country would swell manifolds after exit from the FATF grey list and removal of Pakistan name from European Union list of weak anti money laundering and counter financing of terrorism regimes.

This was stated by Chairman UK-Pakistan Joint business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to President Pak-British Friendship Council North Muhammad Arbab Khan through zoom on Thursday, said a press release.

He said that the EU lauded Pakistan's progress in implementing the international conventions that are part of the GSP plus scheme. He said Pakistan's high ranking diplomat during his recent meeting with the EU High Representative also discussed at length the GSP plus,a scheme mutually beneficial both Pakistan and the European Union.

He said both sides agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-EU relations and to remain engaged inter alia,with established institutional mechanisms.

He said Pakistan also appreciated the humanitarian assistance of 133 million Euros by the EU and it's member states after the devastation caused by the recent climate induced flash floods.

Muhammad Abrab Khan said after extension in GSP plus status and delisting of name from EU, the exports from Pakistan will boost and urged the exporters to explore the hidden markets with the active participation of trade missions. He also urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to hold one country expos for promotion of the best world class products to attract the global buyers and investors.