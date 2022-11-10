UrduPoint.com

Exports To Swell After Exit From FATF Grey List, Delisting Name From EU: Kashif Ashfaq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Exports to swell after exit from FATF grey list, delisting name from EU: Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The exports from the country would swell manifolds after exit from the FATF grey list and removal of Pakistan name from European Union list of weak anti money laundering and counter financing of terrorism regimes.

This was stated by Chairman UK-Pakistan Joint business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq while talking to President Pak-British Friendship Council North Muhammad Arbab Khan through zoom on Thursday, said a press release.

He said that the EU lauded Pakistan's progress in implementing the international conventions that are part of the GSP plus scheme. He said Pakistan's high ranking diplomat during his recent meeting with the EU High Representative also discussed at length the GSP plus,a scheme mutually beneficial both Pakistan and the European Union.

He said both sides agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-EU relations and to remain engaged inter alia,with established institutional mechanisms.

He said Pakistan also appreciated the humanitarian assistance of 133 million Euros by the EU and it's member states after the devastation caused by the recent climate induced flash floods.

Muhammad Abrab Khan said after extension in GSP plus status and delisting of name from EU, the exports from Pakistan will boost and urged the exporters to explore the hidden markets with the active participation of trade missions. He also urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to hold one country expos for promotion of the best world class products to attract the global buyers and investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Business European Union Progress Money Market Financial Action Task Force From Best Million

Recent Stories

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

28 minutes ago
 Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Faw ..

Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

42 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S press ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S pressure for early elections

58 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against England in 2nd Semi-final

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.