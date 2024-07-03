Exports Up By 10.54 % To $30 Bln In FY 2023-24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 10.54 percent during the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of last year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
The exports during July-June (2023-24) were recorded at $30.645 billion against the exports of $27.724 billion, according to latest PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country declined by 0.84 percent to $54.734 billion this year against the imports of $55.198 billion last year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the current fiscal year under review was recorded at $24.089 billion against the deficit of $27.474 billion last year, showing a decline of 12.32 percent.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 7.
34 percent in June 2024 compared to the exports of the same month of last year. The exports during the month were recorded at $2.529 billion as against the exports of $2.356 billion in June 2023.
On the other hand, the imports during June 2024 were recorded at $4.919 billion compared to the imports of $4.189 billion in June 2023, showing an increase of 17.43 percent, according to the data.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 10.92 percent when compared to the exports of $2.839 billion during May 2024.
The imports into the witnessed a nominal increase of 0.08 percent when compared to the imports of $4.915 billion in May 2024, PBS reported.
Recent Stories
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 20244 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy, modernization15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector: Shaza Fatima15 hours ago
-
Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant forum: MD SIDB15 hours ago
-
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins15 hours ago
-
CDD chief visits UoT to explore opportunities for collaboration15 hours ago
-
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professionals16 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan Commit to enhance bilateral trade, economic cooperation15 hours ago
-
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment16 hours ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower at 11606 points16 hours ago