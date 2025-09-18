Exports up by 2.43% to Rs 1.446 trillion in two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The exports from the country in rupee terms witnessed an increase of 2.43 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July–August (2025–26) were recorded at Rs.1,445,947 million as against Rs.1,411,671 million during the corresponding period of last year, according to provisional figures released by PBS.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports from the country decreased by 11.18 percent during August 2025 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. The exports in August 2025 were recorded at Rs 683,369 million against the export of Rs 769,399 million recorded during last August.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis the exports in August 2025 went down by 10.39 percent when compared to exports of Rs 762,578 million in July 2025.

The main commodities of exports during August 2025 were knitwear (Rs.125,999 million), readymade garments (Rs.92,765 million), bed wear (Rs.76,095 million), cotton cloth (Rs.44,517 million), rice other than basmati (Rs.26,814 million), towels (Rs.

24,100 million), madeup articles excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.18,860 million), cotton yarn (Rs.17,853 million), basmati rice (Rs.14,574 million) and cement (Rs.10,706 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–August (2025–26) totaled Rs.3,161,422 million as against Rs.2,713,563 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 16.50 percent.

On YoY basis, the imports into the country during August 2025 increased by 8.45 percent to Rs.1,502,453 million as against Rs.1,385,326 million during August 2024.

On MoM basis, the imports into the country decreased by 9.43 percent in August 2025 when compared to the imports of Rs.1,658,969 million in July 2025.

Main commodities of imports during August 2025 were petroleum crude (Rs.138,205 million), petroleum products (Rs.100,300 million), palm oil (Rs.95,399 million), Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) (Rs.78,227 million), plastic materials (Rs.67,395 million), iron & steel (Rs.64,375 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.63,396 million), motor cars (CKD/SKD) (Rs.48,308 million), mobile phones (Rs.43,861 million) and iron & steel scrap (Rs.43,599 million).