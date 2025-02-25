Exports up by 7.22% to Rs 5.448 trillion in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 7.22 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July–January (2024–2025) were recorded at Rs. 5,448,181 million as against Rs.5,081,403 million during the corresponding period of last year, according to provisional figures released by PBS.

According to the provisional figures compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports from Pakistan during January, 2025 amounted to Rs.822,732 million (provisional) as against Rs. 809,554 million in December, 2024 and Rs. 782,642 million during January, 2024 showing an increase of 1.63% over December, 2024 and of 5.12% over January, 2024.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports from the country increased by 5.12 percent During January 2025 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The exports in January 2025 were recorded at Rs. Rs.822,732 million against the export of Rs. 782,642 million recorded during last January.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis the exports in January 2025 went up by 1.63 percent when compared to exports of Rs.809,554 million in December, 2024.

The main commodities of exports during December, 2024 were were knitwear (Rs. 130,493 million), readymade garments (Rs.110,618 million), bed wear (Rs. 80,442 million), rice others (Rs. 67,228 million), cotton cloth (Rs.

45,995 million), towels (Rs.28,413 million), basmati rice (Rs.21,674 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.20,749 million) cotton yarn (Rs.18,139 million) and sugar (Rs.17,927 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–January (2024-2025) totaled Rs. 9,202,815 million as against Rs. 8,829,214 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 4.23%.

Imports into Pakistan during January, 2025 amounted to Rs. 1,469,202 million (provisional) as against Rs. 1,490,150 million in December, 2024 and Rs. 1,333,136 million during January, 2024 showing a decrease of 1.41% over December, 2024 but an increase of 10.21% over January, 2024.

On YoY basis, the imports into the country during January, 2025 increased by 10.21 percent to Rs. 1,469,202 million as against Rs. 1,333,136 million during January 2024.

On MoM basis, the imports into the country increased by 1.41 percent in January 2024 when compared to the imports of Rs. 1,490,150 million in December, 2024.

Main commodities of imports during January, 2025 were petroleum products (Rs.144,238 million), petroleum crude (Rs.121,365 million), palm oil (Rs. 96,059 million), natural gas liquified (Rs.87,295 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.86,104 million), plastic materials (Rs.64,902 million), iron & steel (Rs.60,804 million), mobile phones (Rs. 37,652 million), raw cotton (Rs.34,554 million) and petroleum gas, Liquified (LPG) (Rs. 29,498 million).