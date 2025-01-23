Exports up by 7.65% to Rs 4.627 trillion in 1st half

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 7.65 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July–December (FY2024-25) were recorded at Rs. 4,627,660 million as against Rs.4,298,761 million during the corresponding period of last year, according to provisional figures released by PBS.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports from the country increased by 1.53 percent During December 2024 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The exports in December 2024 were recorded at Rs.811,765 million against the export of Rs. 799,545 million recorded during last December.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis the exports in December 2024 went up by 3.15 percent when compared to exports of Rs. 786,953 million in November, 2024.

The main commodities of exports during December, 2024 were knitwear (Rs. 108,941 million), readymade garments (Rs.99,330 million), rice other than basmati (Rs. 86,797 million), bed wear (Rs. 71,252 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 41,388 million), sugar (Rs.

40,565 million), towels (Rs.24,549 million), pharmaceutical products (Rs.17,634 million), cotton yarn (Rs.17,456 million) and madeup articles excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.16,404 million).

On the other hand, imports during July–December (FY2024-25) totaled Rs. 7,743,637 million as against Rs. 7,496,078 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 3.30 percent.

On YoY basis, the imports into the country during December, 2024 increased by 14.25 percent to Rs. 1,500,173 million as against Rs. 1,313,026 million during December, 2023.

On MoM basis, the imports into the country increased by 20.01 percent in December 2024 when compared to the imports of Rs. 1,250,062 million in November, 2024.

The main commodities of imports during December, 2024 were petroleum products (Rs.162,467 million), petroleum crude (Rs.146,353 million), natural gas liquified (LNG) (Rs.96,290 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.81,286 million), palm oil (Rs. 78,048 million), plastic materials (Rs.65,636 million), mobile phones (Rs. 45,405 million), iron & steel (Rs.41,961 million), raw cotton (Rs.36,038 million) and pulses/Leguminous vegetables (Rs. 34,244 million).