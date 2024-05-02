Exports up by 9.10 % to $25 bln in 10 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.10 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Thursday.

The exports during July-April (2023-24) were recorded at $25.280 billion against the exports of $23.171 billion, according to latest PBS data.

On the other hand, imports into the country declined by 4.09 percent to $44.794 billion this year against the imports of $46.706 billion last year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $19.514 billion against the deficit of $23.535 billion last year, showing a decline of 17.

09 percent.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 10.02 percent in April 2024 compared to the exports of the same month of last year. The exports during the month were recorded at $2.349 billion as against the exports of $2.135 billion in April 2023.

On the other hand, the imports during April 2024 were recorded at $4.723 billion compared to the imports of $2.981 billion in April 2023, showing an increase of 58.43 percent, according to the data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 8.67 percent when compared to the exports of $2.572 billion during March 2024.

The imports into the country also went down up by 3.08 percent when compared to the imports of $4.873 billion in March 2024, PBS reported.