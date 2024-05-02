Exports Up By 9.10 % To $25 Bln In 10 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.10 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Thursday.
The exports during July-April (2023-24) were recorded at $25.280 billion against the exports of $23.171 billion, according to latest PBS data.
On the other hand, imports into the country declined by 4.09 percent to $44.794 billion this year against the imports of $46.706 billion last year.
Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $19.514 billion against the deficit of $23.535 billion last year, showing a decline of 17.
09 percent.
Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 10.02 percent in April 2024 compared to the exports of the same month of last year. The exports during the month were recorded at $2.349 billion as against the exports of $2.135 billion in April 2023.
On the other hand, the imports during April 2024 were recorded at $4.723 billion compared to the imports of $2.981 billion in April 2023, showing an increase of 58.43 percent, according to the data.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country decreased by 8.67 percent when compared to the exports of $2.572 billion during March 2024.
The imports into the country also went down up by 3.08 percent when compared to the imports of $4.873 billion in March 2024, PBS reported.
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From Business
-
NAVTTC certified FF Steel's Labour Force through RPL process2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 241,0002 hours ago
-
'Field staff providing guidance to growers for increasing cotton yield'2 hours ago
-
OECD lifts 2024 growth forecasts, driven by US5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 20248 hours ago
-
SRB tax collection surges 29% to Rs 185.2 billion1 day ago
-
WSSP, district admin to launch joint operation against water bills defaulters1 day ago
-
Mega Cotton Seminar held in Bahawalpur1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 20241 day ago