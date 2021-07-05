UrduPoint.com
Exports Volume Of Towels, Hosiery Items Increased

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:46 PM

Exports volume of towels, hosiery items increased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The exports of towels and various hosiery items have been increased during eleven months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, towels of worth US$838,507 have been exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of US $ 652,351 of same period of last financial year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Knitwear have been increased by 32.

70 percent of US $ 3,414,300 as compared to US$ 2,572,991 last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of bed wear were increased by 24.60 percent valuing US $ 2,172,782 as compared to the exports of US $ 1,984,502 of last year.

During the period under view, Tents, canvas and Tarpaulin exports have been increased by 15.54 percent valuing US $ 101,649 which were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of US $ 87,975 of same corresponding period of last year.

