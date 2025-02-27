Express Concerned Over New Policy Of Clearance Assessment At Dry Ports
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 06:46 PM
Member Executive of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of the Dry Port Standing Committee, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has expressed concern new policy shifting of all clearance assessment at dry ports of the country at Karachi port
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Member Executive of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of the Dry Port Standing Committee, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has expressed concern new policy shifting of all clearance assessment at dry ports of the country at Karachi port.
In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zia Sarhadi said that in a meeting of the Chairman Federal board of Revenue and senior officials of Customs, it was decided that from July 1, 2025, all the clearance assessment at dry ports of the entire country will be done in Karachi and instructions have been issued to all the relevant collectorates and departments of Customs in this regard.
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, who is also the Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and President of the Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that our position is that the faceless customs assessment system must be implemented in the entire country, but if the clearance assessment at all the dry ports of the country is done only in Karachi, then other dry ports in rest of the country will be closed.
“The Central Assessment Units should be set up in every collectorate for Karachi-style assessment and customs clearance of the entire country should be done under this system,” he stressed.
Customs agents and millions of people are associated with dry ports and if this system becomes prevalent, dry ports will become deserted and closed and thousands of people including customs agents will become unemployed, Zia expressed the fear.
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics
EPA elects new board, outlines future vision
DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan
Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 2024
China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli air-strikes in Syria, urges global action
Verification process of 486 farmers under "Sona Agulte Punjab program" completed
Muslim Council of Elders' Central Asia branch hosts AI Ethics workshop in Astana ..
More Stories From Business
-
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports4 minutes ago
-
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 20244 minutes ago
-
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 202411 minutes ago
-
New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator11 minutes ago
-
RASTA-PIDE's 5th conference concludes after in-depth policy discussions1 hour ago
-
SECP holds online consultation sessions on research analyst regulations, corporate briefing session1 hour ago
-
Board to discuss major developments in BRT system2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar1 minute ago
-
PSX loses 78 points2 hours ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum to be held in April3 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.3,000 per tola to Rs.303,3003 hours ago