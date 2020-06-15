Extension of OPEC+ Deal 'Logical' Amid Ongoing Market Volatility - Gazprom Neft Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The imbalance of supply and demand on the oil market substantiates an extension of the deal on collective output cut by the OPEC-non-OPEC producers for another month, Russia's Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Monday.

"The balance of supply and demand has not yet been achieved, and there are still quite a lot of excess stocks on the market that have been formed over the past months. Given the fact that we are just beginning to lift lockdowns, to extend the maximum reduction in production for another month is, of course, logical," Dyukov told the Rossiya 24 channel.