UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extension Of OPEC+ Deal 'Logical' Amid Ongoing Market Volatility - Gazprom Neft Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Extension of OPEC+ Deal 'Logical' Amid Ongoing Market Volatility - Gazprom Neft Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The imbalance of supply and demand on the oil market substantiates an extension of the deal on collective output cut by the OPEC-non-OPEC producers for another month, Russia's Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Monday.

"The balance of supply and demand has not yet been achieved, and there are still quite a lot of excess stocks on the market that have been formed over the past months. Given the fact that we are just beginning to lift lockdowns, to extend the maximum reduction in production for another month is, of course, logical," Dyukov told the Rossiya 24 channel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Stocks Market

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

37 minutes ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

6 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

10 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.