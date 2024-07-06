Extensive tree plantation imperative to overcome ill impacts of climate change: FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Extensive tree plantation is imperative to check the increasing temperature in addition to overcoming the ill impacts of climate change on the inhabitants of the city, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI).

Addressing a delegation of traders, he said that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been mandated for massive tree plantation but unluckily its focus was on tax collection instead of enhancing tree cover and maintaining the greenery.

He said that the business community was fully convinced to cooperate and collaborate with PHA so that planted saplings could grow into fully mature trees. Dr Sajjad Arshad said that there was ample space along canals and watercourses where trees could be planted with a maximum survival rate.

He suggested that the Punjab government legislate that at least one tree is planted against each marla of houses in all public and private sector residential colonies and buildings. “In this connection, the developers or management of housing colonies may be given responsibility for the implementation of this law”, he said and added that it would help increase the overall tree cover in the district.

He also expressed concern over unabated use of agricultural land around Faisalabad city and said that it was one of the reasons for increase in temperature. He said that trees could play a major role in absorbing the heat of cement used in building construction as "we now are living in a concrete jungle.

He further suggested that new housing colonies might also be directed to allocate open spaces with maximum living trees. “The violator of this law could be fined on a monthly basis”, he said and added that it was imperative to check the impact of climate change.

Dr Sajjad said that the PHA should also launch a study in collaboration with academia to assess the shortage of trees in Faisalabad and prepare a comprehensive plan to overcome this shortage within minimum possible time. In this connection, different government departments, private sector and conscious circles of civil society might be involved by entrusting them responsibility to plan and look after a specific number of new plants during the upcoming monsoon season, he added.

He said that zero tolerance policy might be adopted so that Faisalabad could be saved from severe environmental changes. He said that most of the Miyawaki forests established in Faisalabad city were in bad shape and the department might be taken to task for it.

He also proposed linear plantation along major city roads by involving the business community for its post planting protection and care.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Executive Member Shafique Hussain Shah, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil and Rana Habib-ur-Rehman were also present during this meeting.