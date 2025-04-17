External account posts record monthly surplus

Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said here on Thursday that the country's Current Account posted a record monthly surplus of $1.19 billion in March 2025, representing a 229% year-over-year increase, marking one of the highest monthly surpluses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said here on Thursday that the country's Current Account posted a record monthly surplus of $1.19 billion in March 2025, representing a 229% year-over-year increase, marking one of the highest monthly surpluses.

Quoting latest figures of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), he said, with record monthly surplus in March 2025, cumulative surplus in country's Current Account for first nine months of the current fiscal year ( (July-March 2025) now stands at $1.86 billion, which was in a deficit of $1.65 billion in the same period last year.

He said, with oil prices down, and remittances continuing to make a record mark, Pakistan's current account is expected to be in deep Surplus by June 2025 and may also continue in FY26, thereby resulting in further scale-up in overall investor confidence.