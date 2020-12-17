UrduPoint.com
External Inflows Reach At $ 4.5 Billion With Growth Of 45%.: EAD

Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:18 PM

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Thursday informed that total external inflows reached $ 4.5 billion as compared to US$ 3.1 billion during corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 45%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) on Thursday informed that total external inflows reached $ 4.5 billion as compared to US$ 3.1 billion during corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 45%.

The disbursement from multilateral and bilateral development partners also maintained a healthy trend and is US$ 1.9 billion during the period under review, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs here.

The strong official inflows during the first five-months of current fiscal year not only helped the government to discharge its external public debt obligation of US$ 2.94 billion but also improved forex reserves and exchange rate stability.

The Economic Affairs Division has released its Monthly Bulletin on Foreign Economic Assistance for the month of November, 2020 containing the disbursement trend for July-November, 2020.

The external inflows are showing strong performance despite challenges posed by the second wave of COVID 19 and depressed economic conditions in many regions globally.

Overall disbursement shows an increasing trend during the first five-months.

Going forward, the government planned external inflows are likely to keep this positive momentum and help the government maintain external account stability.

The report is available online at EAD's website (www.ead.gov.pk).

