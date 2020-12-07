Extraterritorial Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Unacceptable - German Energy Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Germany rejects all extraterritorial sanctions against companies participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid calls from Washington to freeze the project, Germany Energy Ministry spokeswoman Anna Sophie Eichler said on Monday.

Earlier in December, Robin Quinville, the acting US ambassador in Berlin, told the Handelsblatt newspaper that Germany and the European Union should impose a "moratorium" on the project. The diplomat called the pipeline Russia's "political tool" that aims to "bypass Ukraine and divide Europe."

"You know our position on Nord Stream 2, namely on possible sanctions.

We reject them because we do not consider extraterritorial sanctions compatible with international law. There is no change in this. With regard to the continuation of construction, you should contact the enterprises," Eichler said at a briefing, when asked to comment on Quinville's statement.

Nord Stream 2 is a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany. The US opposes the project and has been seeking to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. Moscow has described Washington's actions, including the threat of sanctions, as a desire for unfair competition.