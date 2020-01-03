Exxon Mobil Closely Watching Oil Workers in Iraq After Soleimani Death - Spokesperson

US oil company Exxon Mobil said on Friday it was closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and the safety of its workers after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, raising fears of retaliation against the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US oil company Exxon Mobil said on Friday it was closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and the safety of its workers after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, raising fears of retaliation against the United States.

"ExxonMobil is closely monitoring the situation in Iraq," media relations advisor Julie King said in a statement. "We have programs and measures in place to provide security to protect our people, operations and facilities. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors at all of our facilities around the world."

Exxon is the lead contractor in a project to redevelop the West Qurna I oil field in southern Iraq.

It also has a presence in Baghdad and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

CNN, meanwhile, reported that US oil workers were leaving Iraq after the airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander who led Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds force. Iran has vowed to avenge his death.

Iraqi's oil ministry said in a statement that "a number" of Americans working in southern Iraq were leaving the country after the United States urged its citizens to depart immediately because of heightened tension in Iraq and the region, CNN reported.