UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exxon Mobil Closely Watching Oil Workers In Iraq After Soleimani Death - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:37 PM

Exxon Mobil Closely Watching Oil Workers in Iraq After Soleimani Death - Spokesperson

US oil company Exxon Mobil said on Friday it was closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and the safety of its workers after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, raising fears of retaliation against the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US oil company Exxon Mobil said on Friday it was closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and the safety of its workers after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, raising fears of retaliation against the United States.

"ExxonMobil is closely monitoring the situation in Iraq," media relations advisor Julie King said in a statement. "We have programs and measures in place to provide security to protect our people, operations and facilities. We are committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and contractors at all of our facilities around the world."

Exxon is the lead contractor in a project to redevelop the West Qurna I oil field in southern Iraq.

It also has a presence in Baghdad and the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

CNN, meanwhile, reported that US oil workers were leaving Iraq after the airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander who led Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds force. Iran has vowed to avenge his death.

Iraqi's oil ministry said in a statement that "a number" of Americans working in southern Iraq were leaving the country after the United States urged its citizens to depart immediately because of heightened tension in Iraq and the region, CNN reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Iran Iraq Company Oil Baghdad Lead United States Media All Top Airport

Recent Stories

White House to Brief Congress Staff on Iran on Fri ..

2 minutes ago

Kane set for long absence after Spurs star suffers ..

2 minutes ago

600 growth projects of past regime to be completed ..

2 minutes ago

Knife attacker kills man in Paris park, wounds two ..

3 minutes ago

Chancellor nominates Dr Masood as Bahauddin Zakari ..

7 minutes ago

US to Deploy Thousands More Troops to Middle East ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.