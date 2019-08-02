Exxon Mobil reports lower earnings but higher oil output

Exxon Mobil reported a drop in second-quarter earnings Friday due to lower crude prices and a hit from refinery plant maintenance, but notched a solid increase in oil production

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Exxon Mobil reported a drop in second-quarter earnings Friday due to lower crude prices and a hit from refinery plant maintenance, but notched a solid increase in oil production.

Profits were $3.1 billion, down 20.

7 percent, with the company benefiting from a one-time gain of $500 million due to a favorable tax change in Canada.

Revenues dropped six percent to $69.1 billion.

The US oil giant scored a 7.2 percent increase in oil and gas production, citing growth in the Permian Basin, an energy shale region in Texas, and at Hebron, an offshore project in Canada.