Exxon Mobil Reports Lower Earnings But Higher Oil Output
Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:37 PM
Exxon Mobil reported a drop in second-quarter earnings Friday due to lower crude prices and a hit from refinery plant maintenance, but notched a solid increase in oil production
Profits were $3.1 billion, down 20.
7 percent, with the company benefiting from a one-time gain of $500 million due to a favorable tax change in Canada.
Revenues dropped six percent to $69.1 billion.
The US oil giant scored a 7.2 percent increase in oil and gas production, citing growth in the Permian Basin, an energy shale region in Texas, and at Hebron, an offshore project in Canada.