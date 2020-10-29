UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ExxonMobil Expects To Cut 1,900 Jobs Due To COVID-19 - Company Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:23 PM

ExxonMobil Expects to Cut 1,900 Jobs Due To COVID-19 - Company Statement

ExxonMobil expects to shed nearly 2,000 jobs, mainly at its offices in Houston, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the operations of the US oil giant, the company said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) ExxonMobil expects to shed nearly 2,000 jobs, mainly at its offices in Houston, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter the operations of the US oil giant, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"The company anticipates approximately 1,900 employees will be affected through voluntary and involuntary programs," ExxonMobil said in the statement. "The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil's products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work."

The COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of oversupply have upended the US and global oil industry since the first quarter, driving crude prices downward.

ExxonMobil's announcement came as the Labor Department reported that some 751,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, as the US job market continued to struggle seven months into the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 21 million US jobs were lost between March and April, at the height of lockdowns forced by the pandemic. A rebound of 2.5 million jobs was logged in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing. For all of September, there were just 661,000 jobs added.

The US economy grew by a record 33.1 percent in the third quarter after a combined drop of nearly 37 percent in the six months, the Commerce Department said Thursday. In 2019, the economy grew by 4.1 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Job Houston March April May June September 2019 Market Commerce All Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE denounces attack at French consulate in Jeddah

9 minutes ago

England's RFU announces 10.8m loss amid virus

1 minute ago

CAF postpone Champions League semi-final, final

1 minute ago

UN to Resume In-Person Meetings at New York Headqu ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Strongly Condemns 'Heinous' Knife Attack ..

1 minute ago

Democrats on Path to Seize US Senate, Yet 3 Pivota ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.