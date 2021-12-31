UrduPoint.com

ExxonMobil Takes Another 2Mln Barrels From US Oil Reserve To Help Curb Pump Price - DOE

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 01:40 AM

ExxonMobil Takes Another 2Mln Barrels from US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Pump Price - DOE

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The United States has released an additional 2.0 million barrels from its oil reserve to ExxonMobil under a third sale-and-exchange deal aimed at reducing pump prices of fuel, the Department of Energy said Thursday.

The transaction follows a previous sale-and-exchange deal with ExxonMobil for 4.8 million barrels, and a separate 250,000-barrel arrangement with Marathon Petroleum. "Today, the US Department of Energy (DOE) approved a third exchange of two million barrels of crude oil for release to ExxonMobil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)," a news release from the agency said.

The DOE announced earlier this month that up to 32 million barrels would be released from the SPR through the sale-and-exchange program.

"As with all exchanges, companies that receive SPR crude oil through the exchange agree to return the amount of crude oil received, as well as an additional amount, dependent upon the length of time in which they hold the oil," Thursday's news release said.

Through the exchange program, the Biden administration hopes to reduce the amount of crude oil that petroleum refiners buy directly from the open market in order to cap prices for both the raw material and the fuel sold at pumps.

Prices of crude oil and fuel at US pumps hit their highest this year since 2014 as global oil exporters under the OPEC+ alliance cut output despite higher demand for energy in a world recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

President Joe Biden announced last month that the United States will join other major oil consuming countries under a coordinated action to release crude from their reserves in order to tamp down inflation from soaring energy prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Oil Marathon Buy Alliance United States Market All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

9 minutes ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

9 minutes ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

9 minutes ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

9 minutes ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

9 minutes ago
 Five quacks' clinics sealed

Five quacks' clinics sealed

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.