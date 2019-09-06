UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ExxonMobil To Divest Norwegian Assets For $4.2 Bn: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:03 PM

ExxonMobil to divest Norwegian assets for $4.2 bn: report

US energy giant ExxonMobil will sell its assets in Norway to Norwegian company Var Energi, owned by Italian Eni, for 38 billion Norwegian kroner ($4.2 billion or 3.8 billion euros), the newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv reported

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :US energy giant ExxonMobil will sell its assets in Norway to Norwegian company Var Energi, owned by Italian Eni, for 38 billion Norwegian kroner ($4.2 billion or 3.8 billion Euros), the newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv reported.

According to Dagens Naeringsliv the deal should be announced at the end of September.

A source close to the negotiations, who requested not to be named, confirmed the timetable to AFP on Friday, but stressed that while the companies were in negotiations an agreement was still not certain.

"We have concluded a memorandum of understanding on possible negotiations," the source said.

The transaction would see ExxonMobil completely leave the Norwegian market after having had operations there for over a century.

It would also make Var Energi the country's second largest oil producer, after Equinor, with a production of 300,000 to 350,000 barrels a day.

"We are not commenting on ongoing discussions," Anne Fougner, ExxonMobil's spokeswoman in Norway, told AFP.

Var Energi could not immediately be reached for comment.

In June, Norwegian media reported that ExxonMobil intended to sell off its remaining Norwegian assets, after it already sold all the oil fields it operated in the country in 2017.

ExxonMobil first established its Norwegian subsidiary in 1893 and is currently a part owner of about 20 oil and gas fields, accounting for a production of about 170,000 barrels a day.

Italian oil company Eni controls 69.6 percent of Var Energi and the remaining 30.4 percent of shares are held by the investment company HitecVision.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century Norway Company Oil June September Gas 2017 Market Media All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

27 minutes ago

President POA, Gen Arif elected as member of Commo ..

26 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh vows to resolve water, sanita ..

29 seconds ago

New Italian Gov't Likely to End Confrontation With ..

31 seconds ago

Belarus Wants to Improve Relations With US After Y ..

39 seconds ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister visits residen ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.