UrduPoint.com

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax On Oil Firms - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 11:55 PM

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Statement

Exxon Mobil's German and Dutch affiliates have filed a lawsuit against the European Union in an effort to block a new windfall tax imposed on oil companies, company spokesperson Casey Norton told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Exxon Mobil's German and Dutch affiliates have filed a lawsuit against the European Union in an effort to block a new windfall tax imposed on oil companies, company spokesperson Casey Norton told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our challenge is targeted only at the counter-productive windfall profits tax, and not any other elements of the package to reduce energy prices," Norton said. "This tax will undermine investor confidence, discourage investment, and increase reliance on imported energy and fuel products. European industries already face a very real competitiveness crisis and governments should be supporting the production of reliable and affordable energy."

The Financial Times first reported earlier in the day that Exxon's subsidiaries filed a lawsuit challenging the Council of the European Union's legal authority to impose the tax on oil companies' unexpected gains in revenue.

Exxon understands the hardship the energy crisis in Europe has on families and is working to increase energy supplies to Europe as the region struggles to reduce its energy imports from Russia, Norton said.

Over the last ten years, Exxon has invested more than $3 billion in major refinery projects in Europe and any future multi-billion Euro investments in Europe's energy supply will depend on how stable the investment climate is in the region, Norton also said.

Exxon will continue to work with EU leaders to address these issues, Norton added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Energy Crisis German European Union Company Oil Euro From Billion

Recent Stories

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

3 minutes ago
 Tension soars as main Kosovo border crossing with ..

Tension soars as main Kosovo border crossing with Serbia closed

3 minutes ago
 Fateha offered for Zahid Durrani's grandmother

Fateha offered for Zahid Durrani's grandmother

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.