'Eye Camp' held at LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :An eye camp, jointly organized by Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) held at the LCCI on Thursday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and President Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital Sanaullah Khan jointly inaugurated the camp.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Executive Committee Member Fiaz Haider and Mrs Sabira and others were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal said that private sector was sharing the economic burden of the government by playing an active role in the social sector.

He said that the LCCI was not only playing a leading role for the promotion of trade and industry but also quite active in the social sector. He said that businessmen were not only performing their national obligations by paying taxes to the government but also spending a large amount on provision of modern medical facilities to the deprived part of society.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital was one of the most shining examples of commitment to humanity.

Al Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital President Sanaullah Khan in his address said that the hospital was achieving excellence in the provision of highest standards of medical services to create a benchmark in the medical field. He said that patient safety, quality patient care and satisfaction, sanitation and hygiene and maintenance of public trust were the objective of this project.

He said that 75,111 patients got the medical treatment while 22,751 people availed state-of-the-art clinical tests facility during the year 2018-19.