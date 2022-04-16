UrduPoint.com

EZDMC, FPCCI Join Hands For KP Industrial Uplift

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have joined hands for cooperation in industrial development and especially the upcoming zones of the company

It was decided in a meeting between Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak and Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan here the other day, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Other who attended the meeting included Manager Construction and Infrastructure KP-EZDMC, Imtiaz Ahmad, Secretary FPCCI Construction Committee, Mazhar-ul-Haq while Regional Secretary FPCCI, Khalid Haider participated in the meeting via zoom.

The meeting discussed maximum utilization of Rs.100 million grant by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the construction of FPCCI Office in Peshawar and provision of technical assistance by KP-EZDMC in the construction of the FPCCI building and finalizing pre-requisites for final submission by FPCCI to Provincial Government for release of grant.

The participants of the meeting agreed that the new economic zones including Salt and Gypsum City Karak, Mansehra Economic Zone and Marble City Buner will help in development of the industrial sector and value addition to mineral resources development in KP.

The FPCCI team appreciated KP-EZDMC's efforts in providing technical support.

